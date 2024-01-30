Watch CBS News
AMBER Alert issued for 14-year-old girl abducted from Gonzales

GONZALES - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from Gonzales.

Officials are looking for 14-year-old Scarlett Smith. She is 5'4", 187 lbs with red/auburn hair and was last seen in the 15700 block of West US 90 A in Gonzales wearing a red Nike hoodie. 

According to DPS, she hasn't been seen since 11 p.m. Monday.

The suspect is 22-year-old Barry "Ben" Van Mersbergen. Van Mersbergen is 6'2", 160 lbs with brown hair. 

DPS says the two may be traveling in a brown 2012 GMC Terrain with Texas license plate 3RVWG. The vehicle also has a handicap license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gonzales County Sheriff's Office at 830-672-6524.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 5:02 PM CST

