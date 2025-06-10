Watch CBS News
Amber Alert discontinued for 4-year-old Dallas boy

Dallas police ended the search for a 4-year-old last seen late Monday night. 

The boy was last seen with a 21-year-old around 11:30 p.m. in the Oak Cliff area.

An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning, but was canceled shortly after the boy was found.

