Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old West Texas girl
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old near Abilene.
Skylar Beach was last seen in the 500 block of NW Avenue G in Hamlin at 4 p.m. on April 30, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
She is described as a 5-foot-2 girl with red or auburn hair and brown eyes. DPS said she was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, pink shorts and red Converse shoes.
Beach was last seen with Terry Jeter, 43. He is described as a 5-foot-9 man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
DPS said to be on the lookout for a 2002 black Suzuki Intruder motorcycle with Texas license plate No. 138A4V.
Anyone with information about the two should contact the Hamlin Police Department at (325)823-4604.
Hamlin is located about 40 miles northwest of Abilene.