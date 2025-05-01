Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old West Texas girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old near Abilene.

Skylar Beach was last seen in the 500 block of NW Avenue G in Hamlin at 4 p.m. on April 30, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

She is described as a 5-foot-2 girl with red or auburn hair and brown eyes. DPS said she was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, pink shorts and red Converse shoes.

Skylar Beach, left, was last seen with Terry Jeter, right. Texas Department of Public Safety

Beach was last seen with Terry Jeter, 43. He is described as a 5-foot-9 man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

DPS said to be on the lookout for a 2002 black Suzuki Intruder motorcycle with Texas license plate No. 138A4V.

Anyone with information about the two should contact the Hamlin Police Department at (325)823-4604.

Hamlin is located about 40 miles northwest of Abilene.