Allen shooting survivor recalls gunfire, says store associate died 'trying to save us'

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — After taking an impromptu shopping trip to the Allen Premium Outlets Saturday afternoon, Racquel Lee soon found herself stuck in a bathroom closet hiding from an active shooter.

Lee said when she pulled up, she parked in front of the outlet's H&M store—the exact spot 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia would later drive up to and begin shooting.

In an interview with CBS News Texas' Nicole Baker, Lee shared the moment she and 12 others were gathered by a store associate inside the store's bathroom closet.

"It sounded like a war zone," she said. "It was horrifying and it felt like you were in a dream."

Lee explained they were trying not to be heard crying and praying in fear the gunman would find them. She said people were also trying to call 911 but that they couldn't dial out.

"I remember thinking that he's coming in here next, and I was hoping we didn't get hit by a bullet," Lee said. "Then the store associate saved our lives."

