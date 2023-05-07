Watch CBS News
Family confirms security guard Christian LaCour as victim of Allen outlet mall shooting

By Andrea Lucia

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com)  It has been a little over 24 hours since tragedy struck the Allen Premium Outlets, and one victim has now been identified.

Christian LaCour
Christian LaCour

Twenty-two-year-old Christian LaCour was one of eight victims killed by gunfire Saturday afternoon. According to his family, he worked as a security guard for the mall.

LaCour's grandmother posted online Saturday that they had located his sister, but could not find him.

"He was such a beautiful soul," she wrote in a later post. "I was so proud of him and so glad I got to see him 2 weeks ago."

LaCour's family said they're still processing his passing and that it has been breaking their hearts to spread the news to others. 

The identities of the other victims remain unknown at this time, and the FBI is asking anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

