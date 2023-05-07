Allen outlet shooting suspect identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The gunman who carried out the deadly shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets Saturday afternoo has been identified as Mauricio Garcia, multiple sources told CBS News Texas.

Garcia, 33, had been living at a motel and did not have a serious criminal history, J.D. Miles reported. He was reportedly working as a security guard.

His parents' Dallas home was searched overnight, Miles reported.

