Police investigating shooting reports at Allen Premium Outlets

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An active police scene is unraveling at the Allen Premium Outlets Saturday afternoon after reports of an active shooter.

Video posted to social media captured the sound of gunfire, and there are rumors circulating there are multiple victims.

The City of Allen has since tweeted that an investigation is underway and that people should avoid the area.

A man inside the outlet mall told CBS News Texas that people inside Famous Footwear are in destress and crying.

ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms) personnel are now responding to the incident and say the Allen Police Department will release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.