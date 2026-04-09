Allen police and fire hold intense active‑shooter drill ahead of outlet mall shooting anniversary

As another anniversary approaches for one of the darkest days in Allen's history, the city's police and fire departments are sharpening the skills they hope they never have to use again.

It's been nearly three years since the May 6, 2023, mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, where eight people were killed, and seven others were injured before an Allen police officer stopped the gunman. The trauma of that day still shapes how first responders train – including a large‑scale joint drill held Thursday.

A Training Scenario Designed to Feel Real

CBS News Texas was granted rare access to the exercise, staged inside a theater at Cinemark Allen near Ridgeview Drive and Watters Road. From outside, you could hear screams for help echoing through the building as officers rushed in.

Inside, a movie played on the screen while actors portraying wounded victims cried out – a deliberate layer of chaos meant to challenge responders.

"That just makes them better going into a real scenario," said Lt. Darrin Whitman of the Allen Police Department.

Whitman said the goal is to force officers to work through noise, confusion, and split‑second decisions – the same conditions many of them faced at the outlet mall.

Lessons From 2023 Still Drive Today's Training

Only a few miles from Thursday's drill site, the outlet mall shooting remains a defining moment for Allen's first responders.

One of the biggest challenges that day – and in many mass‑casualty events – is getting medical help to victims when the scene isn't fully secure.

Assistant Fire Chief Danny Williams said that reality changed how the department prepares.

"We can't have personnel just running in when it's not safe," Williams said. "We started working with our fire department personnel to get them protective gear – vests, helmets, tactical gear – to go into what's called a warm zone."

Joint drills like this one aren't just about tactics. They're about relationships.

"It's great having a relationship with them," one officer said. "We show up, and we already know them — it goes miles into our training."

"Every Second Counts"

Police and fire officials say they were able to save everyone who could be saved during the 2023 shooting — but only because of training and preparation.

Thursday's drill shut down nearby streets and included realistic sights and sounds to simulate the urgency of a real attack.

"Every second counts," Williams said. "If we wait until a scene is fully secured – a cold zone – some patients simply aren't going to survive."

As Allen approaches another painful anniversary, its first responders say they're committed to learning, adapting, and preparing for the unthinkable – so they're ready if it ever happens again.