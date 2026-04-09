Allen first responders hold active‑shooter drill before shooting anniversary Next month marks three years since the May 6, 2023, mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, where eight people were killed. As the anniversary approaches, Allen police and fire crews are intensifying their joint training. During a realistic active‑shooter drill at the Cinemark Allen theater, officers responded to simulated screams for help and chaotic scenes meant to mirror the conditions first responders faced that day. Officials say repeated, high‑stress training helps them move faster, coordinate better, and save more lives if another real‑world attack occurs.