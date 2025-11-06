All westbound lanes of Bush Turnpike shut down due to overturned street sweeper

The westbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike were shut down on Thursday afternoon due to an overturned street sweeper.

The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday near Frankford Road within Dallas city limits.

The NTTA issued an alert shortly after the crash, warning drivers to expect heavy delays in the area.

At this time, it's unknown how long the lanes will be closed. All traffic was being diverted off the highway onto the access road.