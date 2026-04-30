Agencies roll out Operation Red Card to crack down ahead of World Cup

Operation Red Card is now underway across North Texas as federal, state, and local agencies launch a three‑month crime‑reduction push ahead of this summer's World Cup events in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

The operation began in mid-March and will continue until mid-June, when the first match takes place. DFW will host nine World Cup matches – the most of any U.S. city – including a semifinal.

Region prepares for massive visitor influx

With training camps spread across the metroplex and the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center serving as the international broadcast hub, thousands of visitors are expected to flood the area.

"I want visitors coming to North Texas from all around the world to feel welcomed, experience our Texas hospitality firsthand, and our barbecue and Tex-Mex and know that they will be safe during their visit," said Ryan Raybould, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

Agencies target violent and drug-related crime

Officials say the operation is focused on violent criminals, human traffickers, and drug traffickers.

"We are targeting violent criminals, human traffickers, and drug dealers," Raybould said. "… Since March 14th, together with our federal, state, and local partners, removed over 70 kilos of methamphetamine from our streets. Removed over 31 kilos of cocaine from our streets, removed over 15 kilos of fentanyl from our streets, and seized 81 firearms."

Federal officials say more than 130 people have already been federally charged in the Northern District of Texas, and close to 40 people have been arrested in the Eastern District.

Law enforcement warns offenders and public

"If you're out there committing crimes, we will use the federal hammer to keep you in jail. The worst of the worst will be taken off the street, and we will hold you accountable," said Chief Daniel Comeaux of the Dallas Police Department.

Officials are also reminding the public that drones are prohibited over the stadium during matches. Those caught violating the restriction will face federal charges.