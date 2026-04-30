Feds launch Operation Red Card, making 130 arrests before World Cup With FIFA World Cup matches about six weeks away, federal, state and local law‑enforcement agencies have launched “Operation Red Card,” a coordinated crackdown targeting violent offenders, human traffickers and drug traffickers across North Texas. Officials say the operation has already resulted in more than 130 arrests since mid‑March and the seizure of large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, along with dozens of firearms. Authorities say the effort will continue through June as World Cup events begin.