After patchy morning fog, North Texas clears up with sunny skies

NORTH TEXAS – Patchy fog Wednesday morning will give way to mostly sunny skies as the day goes on.

For some North Texans, visibility was near zero around 9:20 a.m.

There are small rain chances Wednesday with temperatures in the low 90s and calm winds. The greatest chance for rain will be in the afternoon to the east of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Severe weather isn't expected.

Cooler weather will move in on Thursday and Friday thanks to an area of low pressure moving through East Texas. This also brings isolated storm chances.

An upper trough keeps rain chances in the forecast through the weekend.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures because North Texas will heat up next week. High pressure developing over the West Coast will move east and over Texas.

CBS News Texas