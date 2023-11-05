Watch CBS News
Above-normal temps start the week followed by a cold front

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Forget that freeze that started the month. Overnight lows on Sunday will be in the 60s. 

There will be some morning clouds to start your Monday but we should have sun by afternoon along with highs around 80.

We are going to have a steady and strong south wind over the next three days. This will push the temperatures to near-record levels on Tuesday and Wednesday. Break out the T-shirts!

A cold front arrives on Thursday morning. We'll have a morning low in the low 60s but with the north wind, rain, and overcast skies the high only gets to the upper 60s. Have both rain gear and a second layer at the ready.

We are in the season of swings. Any unusually warm days this time of year are certain to make a dramatic exit.

We are not expecting severe weather on Thursday. There could be some strong storms with some heavy rain, especially in our eastern counties. There is already a heads-up on flood risk.  

After the cold rain on Thursday, it looks like dry but cool weather for Friday night football. 

We'll keep small rain chances in the forecast going into the weekend for now. This would be closer to sprinkles than rain the way it's looking right now. All this will come into better focus as we draw closer to next weekend.

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on November 5, 2023 / 5:59 PM CST

