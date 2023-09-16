Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: A nice weekend in store, back to the 90s on Sunday

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

A nice weekend on tap for North Texas
A nice weekend on tap for North Texas 02:50

NORTH TEXAS (CBSnewstexas.com) - This morning there is some cloud cover and temperatures are approaching 70 degrees.

There may be a few scattered showers and storms, but for the most part, we will have a mix of sun and clouds today.

Temperatures are gradually rising, with highs reaching the mid/upper 80s this afternoon.

It is an Ozone Action Day, so if you have any upper respiratory issues you will want to minimize your time outdoors as it will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Check out those Sunday morning temperatures! Don't they make you want to pop out of bed early and go for a walk or bike ride?!

Drier air will be in place making for a comfortable morning and warm afternoon. We are back to 90 on Sunday afternoon with lots of sunshine.

Temperatures hold in the lower 90s through next week with a few rain chances. 

A disturbance will try to clip our northern counties Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing rain and a few storms mainly north of I-20. 

Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 8:01 AM

