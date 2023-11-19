A cold front will usher in the holiday week

Watch CBS News
By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We had rain, clouds and temperatures in the 60's Sunday, not the best of weather leading up to the Parade of Lights. 

The rain cleared as expected and a south wind kept the evening temperatures in the 60s, mild for late November. All in all, I'd throw a kiss in the direction of parade MCs Nicole Baker and Scott Padgett.

download.png

We have storms in the forecast for Monday as a powerful cold front arrives in the afternoon. The slight risk area in yellow is in our southeast counties.

download.png

This is where the majority of the rain will fall as well. For most of North Texas, Monday will be mostly dry. Across the southeast counties, large hail and damaging winds are a threat.

download.png

Here is a snapshot of one of the forecast models for 8:30 a.m. By noon the severe threat will move to our east.  

download.png

A strong cold front sweeps in with blustery northwest winds behind it. Expect temperatures to start dropping end of the day with gusts near 30 mph. We should have partly cloudy skies after a cloudy morning.

download.png

That cold front ushers in colder air for the holiday week and weekend.

download.png

Thanksgiving day is in the upper 50s. Also, we continue to watch this upper-level low forecast swing over Texas, bringing small rain chances to our southeast counties. We'll include a small 10% chance for the metroplex.

download.png

It's jacket weather for Black Friday and beyond. No freezes in the 10-day forecast but cold enough for some layers.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on November 19, 2023 / 6:58 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

