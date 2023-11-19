A cold front will usher in the holiday week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We had rain, clouds and temperatures in the 60's Sunday, not the best of weather leading up to the Parade of Lights.

The rain cleared as expected and a south wind kept the evening temperatures in the 60s, mild for late November. All in all, I'd throw a kiss in the direction of parade MCs Nicole Baker and Scott Padgett.

We have storms in the forecast for Monday as a powerful cold front arrives in the afternoon. The slight risk area in yellow is in our southeast counties.

This is where the majority of the rain will fall as well. For most of North Texas, Monday will be mostly dry. Across the southeast counties, large hail and damaging winds are a threat.

Here is a snapshot of one of the forecast models for 8:30 a.m. By noon the severe threat will move to our east.

A strong cold front sweeps in with blustery northwest winds behind it. Expect temperatures to start dropping end of the day with gusts near 30 mph. We should have partly cloudy skies after a cloudy morning.

That cold front ushers in colder air for the holiday week and weekend.

Thanksgiving day is in the upper 50s. Also, we continue to watch this upper-level low forecast swing over Texas, bringing small rain chances to our southeast counties. We'll include a small 10% chance for the metroplex.

It's jacket weather for Black Friday and beyond. No freezes in the 10-day forecast but cold enough for some layers.