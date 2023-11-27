A chilly start to the work week is followed by warmer weather

NORTH TEXAS (CBS News Texas) – We're off to a chilly start to our work week, but warmer weather is headed our way, along with some rain.

After a morning start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, high temperatures will climb into the low 50s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Tonight, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the mid 30s.

On Tuesday, after another cold start, high temperatures rise into the upper 50s to near 60. We'll see sunny skies.

Our highs will gradually warm into the low to mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Heads up! A cold front will bring a good chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms on Thursday.

Some storms could be strong in parts of North Texas. Heavy rain is likely. The rain chance is at 60% for now. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

By Friday, we'll be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s.

A few showers are possible next Saturday, mainly during the morning. Highs will be in the low 60s.