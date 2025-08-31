9 firefighters transported to hospital after battling blaze at McKinney home, officials say

Several firefighters were injured while battling a house fire overnight, the McKinney Fire Department said Sunday morning.

According to the department, at about 9:11 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to a home in the 7400 block of Joshua Tree Trail, south of Gabe Nesbitt Park, after a report of a fire in a bedroom.

When crews arrived, they saw thick smoke from the two-story home and began "an aggressive interior attack," officials said in a news release.

More crews were called in to assist with fire suppression and search operations.

As crews battled against heavy smoke and extreme heat conditions, McKinney FD said one firefighter became disoriented and low on air, prompting a "mayday" call.

Officials said a rescue effort was launched, and firefighters successfully removed the disoriented firefighter from the home.

Due to the growing blaze, all firefighters transitioned outside of the home.

McKinney FD said several neighboring fire departments assisted in extinguishing the fire.

In total, nine firefighters were transported to hospitals with injuries that ranged from smoke inhalation to overexertion, McKinney FD said. All of them were treated and released Sunday morning.

"The McKinney Fire Department is thankful that all firefighters survived this incident. We ask the community to keep our injured firefighters in your thoughts and prayers as they recover," the department said in a news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"The quick actions and teamwork of our crews saved a firefighter's life during this incident. Their training and dedication ensured that a very dangerous situation did not turn into a tragedy. I am proud of their courage and professionalism," said McKinney Fire Chief Paul Dow.