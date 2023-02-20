Westbound lanes of NE Loop 820 reopened after big rig catches on fire

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – All lanes of westbound Northeast Loop 820 were shut down Monday afternoon after a big rig caught fire, spilling fuel over several lanes of the freeway.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Rufe Snow.

The North Richland Hills Fire Department had westbound traffic forced off at Bedford Euless. Eastbound toll lanes were also closed.

No one was hurt. Officials shut down the freeway for several hours while crews worked to clean up the mess.

By 8:30 p.m., all lanes were reopened.