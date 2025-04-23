US-75 at I-635 in Dallas shut down due to investigation involving police

A portion of US-75 in Dallas heading into Richardson is shut down due to an investigation involving police.

Northbound US-75 at I-635 shut down Wednesday morning. Traffic was being forced onto I-635 east and west.

A CBS News Texas crew at the scene showed several police officers investigating an area under the High Five overpass.

Police have not said what exactly they were investigating or how long the highway would remain closed. Traffic was backed up for several miles. Expect a 45 minute delay.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.