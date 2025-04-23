Watch CBS News
US-75 at I-635 in Dallas shut down due to investigation involving police

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
A portion of US-75 in Dallas heading into Richardson is shut down due to an investigation involving police.

Northbound US-75 at I-635 shut down Wednesday morning. Traffic was being forced onto I-635 east and west. 

A CBS News Texas crew at the scene showed several police officers investigating an area under the High Five overpass.

Police have not said what exactly they were investigating or how long the highway would remain closed. Traffic was backed up for several miles. Expect a 45 minute delay.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

