70,000 from 14 states & four countries expected at three-day Mesquite Solar Rodeo

MESQUITE -- The first of three days of Mesquite's Solar Rodeo is underway. People from at least 14 states and four countries are expected to attend.

Café Ciro owner Britany Guereco prepared sweet treats for customers Saturday. She's one of about 40 vendors at the Mesquite farmers market at the solar rodeo.

"We have coffee. We have mini pancakes. We have chilaquiles," Guereco said.

The mom-and-pop business owner is cashing in as the thrill of a total solar eclipse grows in the city.

"This is amazing for small businesses like us that don't have a brick-and-mortar yet because we're able to come out and expose our business and grow the clientele," Guereco said.

From crafts to food, people from all over the country and world are enjoying the farmer's market. CBS News Texas spoke to people from everywhere from Nebraska to Denmark.

People like Kimberly Sloop took in the Rodeo Day Parade. The annual event is part of the solar rodeo.

"I'm here with my family. We bring my daughter and my nephew out," Sloop said. "I used to be a part of Mesquite High School and the band. I did this Rodeo Parade when I was in high school. We're still here, and we enjoy it every year."

Visit Mesquite manager Javan Gonzalez has been preparing for the solar eclipse for a full year.

"For someone like me who has seen a total eclipse before, it's really a life-changing moment," Gonzalez said.

Families can get in the solar eclipse spirit during several events on Sunday.

"We have a Tejano music fest at Mesquite Arena. We have some eclipse documentaries showing at the Mesquite Planetarium and the Solar Roller Disco at Broadway Skateland here in Mesquite," Gonzalez said.

The city is also holding five solar eclipse watch parties leading up to the much-anticipated celestial event on Monday.

"We're expecting about 70,000 people, partially because Mesquite sits closer to the middle of totality, so we'll get four minutes and eight seconds of darkness here," Gonzalez said.

The excitement is building for those who live in and are visiting Mesquite.

"I actually went to school here in Mesquite, so the fact that we'll be able to see the eclipse from a small town outside of Dallas, I think it's amazing," Guereco said. "I'm also excited for all the people who are traveling to come out here and see what Mesquite has to offer."

"I'm not so sure if I remember the last one, but it's exciting," Sloop said.

Mesquite will extend its small town, southern hospitality to visitors for the experience of a lifetime as the countdown to the total solar eclipse continues.

Click here for a full list of events at the Mesquite Solar Rodeo.