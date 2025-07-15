Man accused of luring girl with disabilities, triggering Lewisville Amber Alert, police say

A 60-year-old man has been charged with enticing a child after a 13-year-old Lewisville girl with both physical and mental disabilities disappeared early Sunday morning.

According to the Lewisville Police Department, the 13-year-old was last seen at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday, July 1, in the 1200 block of South State Highway in Lewisville, with a suspect. An Amber Alert was issued shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday.

Officers immediately began the search and investigation. During the early stages, they received video evidence that helped identify the suspect as Wilder.

Just after 6 a.m., an officer saw the child and Wilder walking down the street, near the original search area. Wilder was detained without incident, Lewisville PD said. He was arrested on unrelated warrants and taken to jail while detectives continued their investigation.

On Monday, a warrant was issued for enticing a child with intent to commit a felony. Wilder remains in the Denton County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and Lewisville police said additional charges may be considered as evidence is gathered and witnesses are interviewed. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Lewisville Police Department at 972-219-3600.