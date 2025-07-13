Amber Alert canceled for missing 13-year-old girl, Lewisville police say

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 13-year-old Lewisville girl with both physical and mental disabilities early Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Lewisville Police Department, the 13-year-old was last seen at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday, July 1, in the 1200 block of South State Highway in Lewisville, with a suspect.

At about 6:30 a.m., police said she was located and being reunited with her family. But police said that the department is still investigating the incident.