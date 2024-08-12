500 DISD students go back to school with new kicks thanks to Oak Cliff nonprofit

DALLAS — About 500 kids in Dallas started the school year with a fresh pair of shoes, thanks to a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering underserved students in Oak Cliff.

Jesse Acosta, who grew up in Oak Cliff, knows firsthand the challenges of not always having the best pair of shoes. He remembers being teased about it growing up.

"Once I became a teacher, I saw that cycle living again through my students," Acosta said.

Recognizing the impact that something as simple as a pair of shoes can have on a child's confidence, Acosta decided to take action.

In 2020, while teaching at Kimball High School, his initial goal was to provide just 50 pairs of shoes to his students. However, the initiative quickly grew beyond his expectations.

"It was supposed to just be a one-time thing. Fifty pairs of shoes, and that was it," Acosta said.

Acosta saw the need was larger than expected. That's why he co-founded "Pasos for Oak Cliff" with Alejandra Zendejas.

The nonprofit, whose name "Pasos" translates to "Steps" in English, hosts sneaker fundraisers to ensure every child in Oak Cliff has the shoes they need to walk confidently.

"To be able to provide to these families... it just makes me feel grateful," Zendejas said.

Their most recent sneaker drive in August provided 500 students in Dallas ISD with the opportunity to choose their own shoes — a moment Acosta describes as a cultural rite of passage for these kids.

"Think about basketball and hip hop... shoes have always been tied to that. It's a really strong culture here in Oak Cliff," Acosta explained.

The nonprofit has grown so much that Acosta has since left teaching to focus on the organization full-time. They plan to host another drive next month, aiming to continue spreading their love of shoes by connecting them with the communities that need them most.

"I'm not trying to say shoes are going to solve bullying, but it helps a little bit. We've seen it, from what the parents and teachers tell us, it really helps their confidence. They're more present in the classroom, and they get better grades. It's just everything that the cycle feeds into," Acosta said.

