5-year-old, 19-year-old injured in Arlington drive-by shooting

ARLINGTON — A 5-year-old and a 19-year-old were shot in Arlington early Sunday morning in what police say was a drive-by shooting.

Just before 3 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Tennessee Trail to investigate reports of a drive-by shooting.

Responding officers found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in one of the bedrooms and a 5-year-old girl who had been shot in the hand. Both were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Arlington police said a bullet may have also grazed a 20-year-old man inside the home; however, he declined transport and was treated and released at the scene. Two others inside the house at the time were not injured.

There were several bullet holes in the front window and wall of the house and multiple shell casings were found outside the home.

Those in the house told officers they did not know who or why someone would shoot at their home. There is currently no information on a suspect.

Investigators are canvassing the neighborhood looking for any surveillance cameras that may have caught something or witnesses with additional information.