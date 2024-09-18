Watch CBS News
4 charged with capital murder in Dallas man's death

By Doug Myers

DALLAS – Four people are facing capital murder charges in connection with the August death of a 48-year-old man.

Few details were released by Dallas police Wednesday about Shaun Smith's death or information surrounding the charges against the two men and two women.

Smith was found dead around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 11 in the 11500 block of Plano Road. It was later determined Smith had been murdered.

Charged with capital murder, according to Dallas police, are:

  • Byron Nelson, 56, arrested Tuesday in East Texas. Nelson is in Gregg County Jail.
  • Jared Russell, 27, arrested on Aug. 28.
  • Deanna Palmer, 23, arrested on Aug. 28.
  • Marissa Mitchell, 35, arrested on Aug. 30 in Austin.

Russell, Palmer, and Mitchell are currently in Dallas County Jail.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

