28-year-old victim in multi-death I-45 crash remembered as adoring father

NORTH TEXAS — Another horrific multi-death highway crash shut down I-45 on Saturday along a section just north of I-20 in southern Dallas.

Four people were killed and the highway was closed for roughly 9 hours.

One of them was a 28-year-old Dallas father and Kimball High School graduate who was heading home to his children.

Jarodrick Smith adored his two little girls and loved celebrating with them the arrival of their baby brother three weeks ago, his mother told CBS News Texas.

Dallas police say a driver heading north near Simpson Stuart Road crashed into Smith and two other cars.

In an instant, the person described as the man who would sacrifice all for his family was gone.

The three other victims were in the car that crossed onto southbound traffic and killed Smith.