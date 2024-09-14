Multiple fatalities in I-45 crash; highway "completely shut down," reports Dallas Fire-Rescue

DALLAS — Multiple people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-45, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The collision, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m., involved at least three vehicles and resulted in the closure of southbound I-45 between Loop 12 and Simpson Stuart Road.

"Two people were taken to the hospital, one of whom was a CPR in progress," said Jason Evans, a spokesman for Dallas Fire-Rescue. "There are multiple fatalities on (the) scene, and I-45 is completely shut down."

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide further updates as more information becomes available.