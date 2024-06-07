26 migrants found in "big money" human smuggling operation near San Antonio

BEXAR COUNTY — Twenty-six migrants were found in an apparent human smuggling operation near San Antonio.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says they were found inside a residence he describes as a "shack" with no air conditioning. Eleven of the migrants were taken to a local hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.

Law enforcement started following a trailer after someone called in a tip. They followed that trailer, where migrants were packed into a false compartment underneath.

Salazar confirmed one migrant within the group that was found is from Guatemala but authorities haven't confirmed other migrant's nationalities.

"It's possible that we have others from other countries, but just her, we know for a fact she paid $16,000 to be smuggled to this point," he said. "So, I mean, if you just got one of these people paying 16 grand and there's 26 smuggling victims, this is a big money operation."

This comes just days after President Biden's new restrictions on asylum seekers entering the U.S. was unveiled.