Plea hearing for alleged 2024 Wilmer-Hutchins High School shooter rescheduled

The alleged teen gunman in a 2024 shooting at Dallas ISD's Wilmer-Hutchins High School will appear in court on May 6.

Ja'Kerian Rhodes-Ewing, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting on April 12, 2024, was initially set to appear in a Dallas County courtroom on Tuesday for a plea hearing. About two hours after the hearing was supposed to take place, it was rescheduled for May 6.

He allegedly shot another student in the leg with a Pink Lady 38 revolver inside a Wilmer-Hutchins High School classroom after a dispute.

A witness quoted in the affidavit told Rhodes-Ewing to leave the classroom and the building "to prevent further harm to the victim and others." No other injuries were reported from the shooting.

Rhodes-Ewing fled from the campus and was later found on Langdon Rd., near Wilmer-Hutchins Athletic Stadium. Police found the revolver hidden in a semi-wooded area nearby.

The now 18-year-old remains in the Dallas County Jail with one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlicensed carrying a weapon in prohibited places. His bond is set at $200,000.

Dallas ISD said it had strengthened security measures since the shooting.

2025 Wilmer-Hutchins High School shooting

Several people were hospitalized after a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas on April 15, authorities said.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, there were a total of five victims - four directly from the shooting and the fifth indirectly impacted by the incident with anxiety-related symptoms.

Tracy Haynes Jr. is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail on six counts of aggravated assault mass shooting. Five charges are for $500,000 and one charge is for $600,000. His total bond is $3.1 million, according to Dallas County court records.