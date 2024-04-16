Watch CBS News
17-year-old accused of shooting fellow student at Dallas high school charged as an adult

By S.E. Jenkins

Arrest warrant affidavit released for the suspect in Wilmer-Hutchins High School shooting
Arrest warrant affidavit released for the suspect in Wilmer-Hutchins High School shooting 00:21

DALLAS — The 17-year-old accused of shooting a fellow student at a high school in southeast Dallas on Friday morning "intentionally and knowingly" brought a revolver to school, the arrest affidavit states.

Charged as an adult, Ja'Kerian Rhodes-Ewing allegedly shot another student in the leg with a Pink Lady 38 revolver inside a Wilmer-Hutchins High School classroom after a dispute. 

A witness quoted in the affidavit told Rhodes-Ewing to leave the classroom and the building "to prevent further harm to the victim and others." No other injuries were reported.   

Rhodes-Ewing fled from the campus and was later found on Langdon Rd., near Wilmer-Hutchins Athletic Stadium. Police found the revolver hidden in a semi-wooded area nearby.

Rhodes-Ewing is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying a weapon to a prohibited place.

Around 50 students staged a walkout around midday when they returned to campus the following Monday.

Community members are meeting Tuesday night at the Star Missionary Baptist Church looking for solutions to gun violence.

First published on April 16, 2024 / 5:26 PM CDT

