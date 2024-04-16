17-year-old accused of shooting fellow student at Dallas high school charged as an adult

Arrest warrant affidavit released for the suspect in Wilmer-Hutchins High School shooting

DALLAS — The 17-year-old accused of shooting a fellow student at a high school in southeast Dallas on Friday morning "intentionally and knowingly" brought a revolver to school, the arrest affidavit states.

Charged as an adult, Ja'Kerian Rhodes-Ewing allegedly shot another student in the leg with a Pink Lady 38 revolver inside a Wilmer-Hutchins High School classroom after a dispute.

A witness quoted in the affidavit told Rhodes-Ewing to leave the classroom and the building "to prevent further harm to the victim and others." No other injuries were reported.

Rhodes-Ewing fled from the campus and was later found on Langdon Rd., near Wilmer-Hutchins Athletic Stadium. Police found the revolver hidden in a semi-wooded area nearby.

Rhodes-Ewing is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying a weapon to a prohibited place.

Around 50 students staged a walkout around midday when they returned to campus the following Monday.

Community members are meeting Tuesday night at the Star Missionary Baptist Church looking for solutions to gun violence.