Meet the 2024 Big Tex Choice Awards winners

DALLAS – The State Fair of Texas is about a month away and on Thursday, fair officials announced the winners of the 20th annual Big Tex Choice Awards.

Dominican Fritura, Cotton Candy Bacon and Sugar Rush Pickles took home the awards this year, a gold statue with Big Tex's head on top.

After the first round of judging, 10 savory dishes and 14 sweet dishes made it to the semi-finals. Earlier this month, it was narrowed down to five finalists in the sweet category and five finalists in the savory category.

The winners were named in three categories: "Best Taste – Savory," "Best Taste – Sweet," and "Most Creative."

CBS News Texas

Karissa Condoianis, senior vice president of public relations of the State Fair of Texas, said there were a total of 65 entries this year. The entries ranged from Texas fried burnt end bombs and an Oktoberfest pizza, to frozen limoncello and cookie butter nachos.

The selection process for the competition consisted of internal judges who blindly tasted the food items. Judges based their scores on three criteria: fairgoer appeal, creativity and taste.

The State Fair of Texas kicks off Sept. 27 and runs through Oct. 20.

2024 Big Tex Choice Awards winner: Most Creative

Sugar Rush Pickles

State Fair of Texas

2024 Big Tex Choice Awards winner: Best Taste – Savory

Dominican Fritura Dog

State Fair of Texas

2024 Big Tex Choice Awards winner: Best Taste – Sweet

Cotton Candy Bacon

State Fair of Texas

2024 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists: Best Taste – Savory

Dominican Fritura Dog

This double-deep fried dish starts with fritura cheese and Dominican salami, is split open and topped with garlic plantain chips, a top-secret Dominican sauce and cilantro.

State Fair of Texas

The Drowning Taquitos

Served in a cup, The Drowning Taquitos are fresh and hand-rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken before being deep-fried. The taquitos are then drowned in a tangy cream sauce, jalapeno, guacamole salsa, shredded lettuce, avocado, tomatillo, pico and Cotija cheese.

State Fair of Texas

Hippie Chips

These potato chip nachos are topped with bacon bits, fresh green onions, sriracha, the choice of homemade ranch or blue cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles.

State Fair of Texas

Hot Chick-in-Pancake Poppers

This savory yet sweet treat consists of Nashville hot chicken and pimento cheese before being rolled into a ball, dunked into pancake batter and fried until golden brown then topped with sriracha honey and hot powdered sugar.

State Fair of Texas

Texas Fried Burnt End Bombs

These bombs consist of brisket wrapped with shredded potatoes, bacon and cheese before it's deep fried and topped with a raspberry BBQ glaze.

State Fair of Texas

2024 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists: Best Taste – Sweet

Nevins Nutty Bar-laska

The classic nutty bar is topped with toasted marshmallow, two Oreos, strawberry sauce and freeze-dried strawberry pieces.

State Fair of Texas

Rousso's Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick

It's exactly what it's called – a thick, 12-inch piece of bacon with a cotton candy glaze on top. It's then spun inside a cotton candy machine and torched to carmelize the center.

State Fair of Texas

Strawberry Pop-Tarts Beignettfle

This sweet treat is a combination of a fluffy beignet and a crispy waffle, topped with homemade strawberry filling, a sweet vanilla icing, fresh whipped cream and colorful sprinkles.

State Fair of Texas

Texas Sugar Rush Pickles

These cotton-candy-flavored pickle slices are coated in three different cereals – Lucky Charms, Froot Loops and Cap'n Crunch. They're then layered in cotton candy, cotton candy sugar crystals and powdered sugar before being drizzled with strawberry sundae syrup and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

State Fair of Texas

Tropical Two-Step Punch

This punch gives fairgoers a taste of paradise. It's marinated with citrus fruits, passionfruit and mango overnight to create a crisp cooler that's fresh, tangy, sweet, sour and spicy. It's available in alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

State Fair of Texas