State Fair of Texas names semi-finalists of 2024 Big Tex Choice Awards

DALLAS – Three months ahead of the start of The State Fair of Texas, fair officials announced 24 semi-finalists for the 2024 Big Tex Choice Awards.

The list, narrowed down from 65 entries, features "incredible, edible innovations" for fairgoers to try this fall, according to fair officials. 40 concessionaires participated this year.

After the first round of judging, 10 savory dishes and 14 sweet dishes made it to the semi-finals. Winners will be named in three categories: "Best Taste – Savory," "Best Taste – Sweet," and "Most Creative."

This year's contenders range from Texas fried burnt end bombs and an Oktoberfest pizza, to frozen limoncello and cookie butter nachos.

The selection process for the competition consists of internal judges who blindly tasted the food items. Judges base their scores on three criteria: fairgoer appeal, creativity and taste.

Judges will narrow it down to 10 finalists, who will compete for the awards at the Big Tex Choice Awards ceremony in August.

The State Fair of Texas begins on September 27 and runs through October 20.

Check out the full list of semi-finalists here.