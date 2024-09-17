2 women killed in Garland shooting, suspect arrested

GARLAND – Two women are dead after they were shot during a domestic incident in Garland Tuesday morning.

Lt. Pedro Barineau, a spokesperson for the Garland Police Department, said officers responded just after 8 a.m. to an apartment complex near Broadway Boulevard and I-30, and found the door to a residence has been forced open.

The officers heard the sound of gunshots coming from inside the apartment, Barineau said, and then heard a man's voice. Officers arrested the man who was inside the apartment, and then found two women had been shot in the bedroom.

One of the victims was dead at the scene. Barineau said officers rendered first aid to the other before she was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Barineau said police were investigating what led up to the shooting and the relationship between the suspect and victims. He did not identify anyone involved, only saying they were all Black adults.