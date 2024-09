Garland man charged with capital murder after 2 women killed, police say Lt. Pedro Barineau, a spokesperson for the Garland Police Department, said that just after 8 a.m. officers were called to an apartment complex near Broadway Blvd. and I-30 and found the door to a residence had been forced open. Officers looked inside the apartment and saw two small children, Barineau said. As they entered, gunfire was heard coming from behind a closed door in a back bedroom.