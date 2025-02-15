Family, friends host balloon release for teen killed in unsolved McKinney hit-and-run crash

McKINNEY — The family of a North Texas teen killed in a hit-and-run crash released balloons Sunday evening, one day after what would have been his 15th birthday.

Friends, family, classmates, and the community came together to remember Jamir Dabney.

McKinney police haven't caught the driver or identified any suspects.

About a hundred people with red and black balloons came out to Katherine B. Winniford Park to remember a young life taken so unexpectedly.

"It brings me a little at ease knowing that he touched so many people," said Jaylen Dabney, Jamir's brother.

Dabney would have celebrated his birthday on Feb. 14. His brothers said they miss his outgoing personality while they mourn his unfulfilled goals for his life.

"When he first got to high school, he always said he wanted to join ROTC. He was really looking after me for playing basketball," Jaylen said.

McKinney police said a driver in a dark-colored, four-door sedan struck and killed Dabney just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 21 at the intersection of Lake Forest and Highlands Drive.

"I'm more so angry that I don't have my brother. My brother's gone. My brother's not here anymore, but at the same time, I tell myself that he's still here with us, his spirit still looking down on us," said Jeremiah Dabney, Jamir's brother.

John Wilson's son was Dabney's best friend.

"He was a darn good kid, and it's such a tragedy that young man lost his life for nothing," Wilson said.

Dabney's family and friends have a message for the driver or anyone who knows what happened as they search for justice.

"I really just want them to come forward, and if someone knows about it, I would want them to come forward with information, which will give them some peace of mind," Jeremiah said.

"I don't care how dark it was, man. You saw this baby. Be a man or be a woman. Have a heart, man. Just come forth, man. Just come forth," Wilson said. "Give this family what they deserve, and that is justice. That is peace."

The group hopes the balloons fly just as high as Dabney's spirit as they pray the driver who killed him will be found.