1 person dead following argument at 'large party,' Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One person is dead following an argument at a "large party" in Fort Worth, police said.

On April 30, officers were sent to a shooting call in the 3500 block of NW 27th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his torso. Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

During their investigation, detectives found there was a "large party" being held at the location when an argument broke out between the victim and the suspect.

Police said the suspect—who has not been publicly identified at this time—fled the scene prior to their arrival.