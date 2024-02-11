Super Bowl 2024 live updates as Chiefs and 49ers prepare for today's show down

Super Bowl 2024 live updates as Chiefs and 49ers prepare for today's show downget the free app
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion in two decades when they take on the San Francisco 49ers today in Las Vegas.
Super Bowl LVIII serves as a rematch of Super Bowl LIV in 2020, when the Chiefs and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes felled the Niners 31-20 to bring Kansas City its first Super Bowl in a half-century. Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS and Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ on Feb. 11 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Our colleagues at CBS Sports are also covering tonight's game.
We're going to be writing throughout the evening about what we see online and the top moments from the game.
All about "Lift Every Voice and Sing," known as the Black national anthem
Singer Andra Day will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is widely known as the Black national anthem, at the start of the Super Bowl.
"Lift Every Voice and Sing" has a short Super Bowl history, but the song itself has been around since 1900, when it was first performed by a choir of 500 schoolchildren in Jacksonville, Florida. It was written by James Weldon Johnson, who considered the piece a hymn.
Johnson, a renowned author, educator, lawyer and civil rights activist, set out to write a poem to commemorate President Abraham Lincoln's birthday, and the piece became a song. His brother, John Rosamond Johnson, composed the music.
Calling the song the Black national anthem has led to some controversy. James Weldon Johnson Foundation president Rufus Jones, however, emphasized that "Lift Every Voice and Sing" was written and popularized decades before "The Star-Spangled Banner" became America's national anthem in 1931.
"In Jim Crow America, when everything was 'separate and equal,' so to speak, Black folk found their own sources of inspiration," Jones said.
How much are last-minute 2024 Super Bowl tickets going for?
Last-minute tickets to the Super Bowl were going for as high as $37,000 on the ticket resale platform StubHub Sunday afternoon, and $30,000 on SeatGeek. StubHub told CBS News last week that the average price for a Super Bowl ticket was $8,600.
Ticketmaster, which serves as the NFL's official ticket platform, showed the lowest price for tickets Sunday at $8,000.
Immediately after the conference championship games ended in late January, SeatGeek said that the average price of a Super Bowl ticket on its exchange was going for $12,082, the highest it has ever seen for a Super Bowl.
Super Bowl ticket prices typically jump immediately after the conference championship games, which were played on Jan. 29, then fall as the game nears, according to SeatGeek.
The cheapest face-value Super Bowl tickets sold directly by the NFL last week were going for about $2,000. And that price is after fans, including season ticket holders, win the chance to fork over several grand to buy them via a lottery system.
As Mike Nowakowski, co-owner of Ticket King in Minneapolis, told CBS Minnesota, "The average Joe does not have a fighting chance of getting a ticket for face value."
Taylor Swift arrives at Allegiant Stadium
One of the foremost questions on everyone's minds as kickoff neared was whether Taylor Swift would in fact grace Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, with her royal presence.
We now know the answer: Swift was seen arriving ahead of Super Bowl LVIII accompanied by her mother, good friend Blake Lively, and rapper Ice Spice, with whom Swift shared a Grammy nomination earlier this year. The singer sported an all-black ensemble with some silver sparkle — a red-and-white jacket was slung over her shoulder.
Video also showed Swift in a suite hugging Jason Kelce and introducing him to Ice Spice. Another video showed her chatting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Swift's private jet landed in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, following her four Eras Tour concerts in Toyko, Japan, CBS Los Angeles reported.
With the 17-hour time difference between Japan's capital and Vegas, it was 1 a.m. Vegas time when she took the stage in Tokyo. After her final song, Swift rushed to a private jet at Haneda Airport. She was able to land back in the U.S. with hours to spare before Sunday's kickoff.
How much do Super Bowl commercials cost this year?
The Super Bowl marks the year's biggest day for advertising, with top brands paying millions to get their messages in front of a television audience that reliably attracts more than 100 million viewers.
Over the years, the cost of a 30-second advertisement has soared, making the Super Bowl the costliest advertising venue on TV.
This year's crop of Super Bowl ads will feature dozens of top brands, from Anheuser-Busch's iconic Clydesdales, to an Uber Eats' spot featuring Jennifer Aniston and Victoria and David Beckham.
The cost of a 30-second ad this year is $7 million. That's about on par with last year's game, but represents a 55% jump from 2019.
Prop betting frenzy takes hold for Super Bowl
Tens of millions of Americans are expected to place prop bets in Sunday's Super Bowl.
"It's gotten much, much bigger than even the game," said Rufus Peabody, a professional bettor and co-founder of Unabated Sports, a betting resource company.
In football, prop betting consists of betting on anything other than the game's final score. But why has it gotten so popular?
"I think because people have shorter attention spans than they used to," Peabody speculates. "We want the game to be more like a slot machine than we do a sporting event."
To that end, the public Sunday can bet on anything from how long the national anthem will be, to whether a kicker will miss an extra point.
Other prop bets include whether pop superstar Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, will be caught on camera wearing a foam finger. And will she wear red lipstick or some other color?
And when the game ends, what shade of Gatorade will get dumped on the winning coach?
And who stands to profit off all this aside from the Gatorade delivery guy? The Nevada sportsbooks. They're expecting a record 67.8 million Americans to gamble $23.1 billion on the Super Bowl this year, according to a survey from the American Gaming Association. Industry insiders estimate that roughly half that amount will be on prop bets.
A look at the heightened security measures for Super Bowl LVIII
The Super Bowl presents major security challenges for local, state and federal authorities. Months before the players even take the field, more than 30 law enforcement agencies have been preparing for the supersized weekend in Las Vegas.
This week, CBS News flew with Customs and Border Protection and its acting commissioner, Troy Miller, on the same route the agency's pilots will fly on Sunday from 2,000 feet above the Las Vegas Strip.
"We have a 10-mile radius where we're ensuring that (air) traffic's not coming into this site," Miller told CBS News.
Douglas Murray, director of CBP Air and Marine Operations, has been flying with the agency for over 15 years and directs a team of pilots.
"So we're always looking for, obviously, for the smaller aircraft, we're basically doing crowd control, threat assessment," Murray said.
CBP scans every vehicle that goes into Allegiant Stadium's parking lot, using the same technology it deploys at the border.
"If we see something anomalous, we turn it over to our state and local partners, who are bringing their bomb dogs to further adjudicate," Miller said.
And while CBP watches the low altitudes, the U.S. Air Force patrols the skies at 25,000 feet.
Meanwhile, inside the stadium, the NFL has been hard at work with game and security preparations, covering safety from every angle.
"The more technologically savvy we become: look around the stadium, the scoreboards, the lighting, you know, all of the different technology that makes this a spectacular game, these are all increases in the attack surface that people can target," said Cathy Lanier, the NFL's chief security officer.
Lanier and her team may be the only ones with their eyes not on the field Sunday.
"You know, ideally for me, people come in here and they feel security, but they feel security and they feel comfortable," Lanier said. "Like it's not overwhelming, it's not overbearing. It's, 'I feel safe. I feel like I can come here and really relax and watch the game.'"
How did we get to today's game?
The two head coaches who patrolled the sidelines four years ago are still at the helm, but their teams come into Sunday with vastly different narratives. Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a 3-0 record against the Niners' Kyle Shanahan — who has earned a reputation as a quality regular season coach who struggles with game management in the playoffs.
If Shanahan is going to finally defeat Reid, he will need to find a way to slow down Mahomes and his favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, the two of whom made history in the AFC title game against the Baltimore Ravens two weeks ago by connecting on their 16th postseason passing touchdown, the most ever playoff touchdowns by a quarterback-receiver duo.
A win Sunday would give the Chiefs their third Super Bowl in five years, vaulting them into NFL dynasty status and putting Mahomes into rarified air as one of only three quarterbacks ever to win three Super Bowls before the age of 30, the other two being Tom Brady and Troy Aikman.
When asked this past week about the possibility of one day tying or surpassing Brady's seven Super Bowl wins, the 28-year-old Mahomes deflected, saying he's "a long ways away still."
"I mean, I'm not even close to halfway, so I haven't put a lot of thought into it," Mahomes said. "I mean, your goal is to be the best player that you can be. I know I'm blessed to be around a lot of great players around me. And so, right now, it's doing whatever I can to beat a great 49ers team and try to get that third ring. And then if you ask me that question in 15 years, and I'll see if I can get close to seven."
The Niners, whose quarterback Brock Purdy was famously 2022's Mr. Irrelevant — the last pick of that draft — are hoping to finally end their 29-year Super Bowl drought and win their first title since 1995.
"I know a couple of the guys that got drafted before me," the 24-year-old Purdy told reporters in Las Vegas. "But I've never held a grudge or anything. I'm a believer that God has a plan for everybody, and I fell last for a reason."
The Chiefs reached the Super Bowl the hard way, with back-to-back road playoff wins against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round and then the Ravens in the conference championship — the first time in his career Mahomes has been forced to play road playoff games.
The Chiefs and Niners both feature top-five defenses, according to Pro Football Reference. While outside of Kelce, Mahomes' supporting cast has been weak, Purdy has one of the most talented and explosive skill-position groups in recent memory with running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and tight end George Kittle.
But while the Niners earned a No. 1 seed and home-field advantage, they struggled mightily against seemingly inferior NFC competition in the playoffs despite their talent, barely eking out wins against the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round, and then the Detroit Lions in the NFC title game.
But maybe even bigger than the conversation surrounding what happens on the field Sunday will be the hype around football's most famous couple, Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift.
Swift, who last weekend set a record with her fourth Album of the Year win at the Grammys, performed Saturday night in Tokyo as part of her Eras Tour, and fans had been hotly debating whether she would make it back to the U.S. in time to attend Sunday's game.
Thanks to a 17-hour time difference between Tokyo and Vegas, she made it back to the U.S. with plenty of time to spare, arriving in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon on a private jet.
With parking spots for private jets at Vegas-area airports completely booked months in advance for Super Bowl weekend, Swift was likely to be driven from L.A. to Vegas for the big game.
Why do Super Bowl tickets cost so much?
Ticket prices to Sunday's Super Bowl are unrivaled by any football game in history, going for more than $12,000 on some resale sites.
It didn't used to be this way. But in the last few years, ticket industry experts say, a series of business decisions made by the NFL for distributing the coveted tickets shot prices through the roof — far out of the reach of most fans.
That's by design, according to Stephen Shapiro, associate chair of the University of South Carolina's Department of Sport and Entertainment Management.
Some tickets are distributed to NFL teams, or sold at face value to players, coaches and others tied to the sport. Others are given to the league's corporate sponsors and partners, such as CBS' parent company, Paramount Global. (CBS is broadcasting the game; it will also air on Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+.) Then another batch of tickets goes to an events company founded by the NFL in 2010 called On Location Experiences.
"There isn't typically a general public opportunity," Shapiro said. "Teams will have tickets that they can sell to season ticket holders, but even that's a lottery system. And then between sponsors and hospitality and other corporate partnerships, tickets are pretty much spoken for."
Driving costs up further is the size of the venue this year. Attendance at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium is expected to be about 60,000 — among the smallest in Super Bowl history. By comparison, nearly 68,000 fans attended the 2023 game in Glendale, Arizona, and about 70,000 the year before, in Inglewood, California.
What are we doing here?
The team here at CBS News is watching along with the world and finding the best moments from online and the game. Here's some of your team today and our predictions for tonight.
- Aliza Chasan, a digital content producer from New Jersey, is picking the Chiefs and thinks Jason Kelce, Travis' brother, will go shirtless and jump through a table.
- S. Dev, a news editor from NYC, picks the Chiefs. He predicts Beyonce will announce a country album during a commercial and Janet Jackson will make a "much-deserved surprise" appearance.
- Gina Martinez, a digital content producer from Queens, says the Chiefs will win 24-17 and Usher will trip down the stairs during his performance, but he'll fight through it and put on a great show.
- Joe Ruiz, the managing editor from San Antonio. Having lived in Kansas City for two years, I'm pulling for the Chiefs today, and I'm hoping to adopt one of the players in today's Puppy Bowl.
- Maddie Shepherd, our director of SEO from Brooklyn, is going for the 49ers and believes Reba McEntire's national anthem will be the shortest in Super Bowl history.