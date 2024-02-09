A look at the heightened security measures for Super Bowl LVIII Thousands of people will descend on Sin City this weekend to celebrate the Super Bowl, putting law enforcement on high alert. CBS News flew with Customs and Border Protection on the same route the agency's pilots will fly on game day to scan low altitudes, as well as with the U.S. Air Force, which will be patrolling at 25,000 feet. Every vehicle that enters Allegiant Stadium will be scanned using the same technology CBP deploy at the border. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell has more.