49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw heads to locker room after fluke Achilles tendon injury at Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was taken from the field in a golf cart after sustaining a fluke non-contact injury as he started to run onto the field in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII.

Video taken from behind the 49ers' sideline showed Greenlaw bouncing in place before heading onto the field after a San Francisco punt. After taking a step or two, he collapsed onto the field in obvious pain.

Dre Greenlaw appeared to injure himself jogging back onto the field pic.twitter.com/p3nwmTUsfO — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

The 49ers later announced that Greenlaw's injury was to his Achilles tendon. Greenlaw already had made an impact in the Super Bowl, managing three tackles before he was forced to leave the game.

The injury is a major blow to the San Francisco defense, with Greenlaw and Fred Warner making up one of the most fearsome linebacker combinations in the NFL. He will be replaced by Oren Burks and/or Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

So far, Super Bowl LVIII has been a defensive battle, though the 49ers managed to pull ahead 10-0 in the second quarter with a 21-yard Jauan Jennings pass to Christian McCaffrey in a dazzling trick play.