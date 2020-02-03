Super Bowl 2020: Kansas City Chiefs top San Francisco 49ers, 31-20

Super Bowl 2020: Kansas City Chiefs top San Francisco 49ers, 31-20Download the free app
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday for the team's first championship in 50 years. The comeback victory was fueled by Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was named the Super Bowl MVP.
Mahomes, 24, became the youngest player in NFL history to win the regular-season MVP and a Super Bowl title. After trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter, the third-year quarterback led his offense to 21 unanswered points. He finished with two passing touchdowns, a rushing score, 286 yards through the air and two interceptions on the night.
"We never lost faith, that's the biggest thing. Everybody on this team, no one had their head down and we believed in each other — that's what we preached all year long," Mahomes said in his post-game interview.
Chiefs fans celebrate win
Fans in Kansas City immediately took to the streets to celebrate the Chief's Super Bowl win.
Fans also rushed to sporting goods stores to get their hands on Super Bowl merchandise as soon as possible.
Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win
Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded the Super Bowl MVP award following the Chief's comeback victory in Super Bowl LIV. Mahomes had played poorly, especially by his standards, for most of the second half, but helped engineer three touchdown drives in the last seven minutes of the game. The defense also did its part by holding San Francisco scoreless during that stretch.
Trump congratulates Chiefs for representing "the Great State of Kansas"
In a now-deleted tweet, President Trump congratulated the Chiefs on their Super Bowl win, but erroneously noted they "represented the Great State of Kansas." The Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri.
Mr. Trump later sent another similar tweet, this time correctly noting the Chiefs play in Missouri.
Kansas City wins 31-20
The Chiefs have won Super Bowl LIV. This is Andy Reid's first Super Bowl victory as a head coach, and his first Super Bowl appearance since 2005 when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kansas City gets another interception, ensuring victory
The Chiefs picked off Garoppolo with 57 seconds remaining, ensuring a Super Bowl victory for Kansas City.
Kansas City scores again, now has commanding 31-20 lead
Damien Williams broke off a 38 yard touchdown run to essentially seal the game for Kansas City. The 49ers are now down two scores with only 1:12 left. It's not impossible for them to comeback but the odds are heavily against them, especially considering new rules that have made recovering an onside kick a laughable dream.
San Francisco turns it over on downs
The 49ers failed to convert on fourth down, and Kansas City takes over with 1:25 left. San Francisco still has all three timeouts, but if the Chiefs get a first down the game is all but over.
Two minute warning
With just under two minutes remaining in the game, San Francisco has possession of the ball and trails by four. It will be second and seven from the 49ers 35 yard line when play resumes.
Kansas City now leads 24-20
Kansas City has taken the lead 24-20, following a touchdown pass to running back Damien Williams. Williams stretched the ball across the goal line as he was going out of bounds and the referees ruled it a score. The play was reviewed and the call stood as called as there was insufficient evidence to determine if Williams stepped out of bounds before the ball crossed the plane of the goal line.
San Francisco goes three and out
The Niners failed to get a single first down on their possession following the Chief's second touchdown of the game, and only managed to take about a minute of game time off the clock. After a punt, the Chiefs take over with 5:10 to go down by three.
This was San Francisco's first three and out of the night.
Chiefs close the gap, trail 20-17
Kansas City finally got on the board in the second half, getting a much-needed touchdown with 6:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill for a 44 yard reception on third and 15. The Chiefs were put in that spot after a successful challenge by the 49ers overturned what was originally called a completion on the field.
A pass interference call against the Niners on third and 10 set the Chiefs up with first and goal at the one yard line. The Chiefs cashed in one play later with a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce.
Niners get their second interception
San Francisco picked off Mahomes for the second time, once again on a third down throw. The ball was thrown slightly behind Tyreek Hill, who couldn't quite get a handle on it. The ball bounced in the air and landed in the hands of Tarvarius Moore. San Francisco once again takes over, and the Chiefs are running out of time to make their comeback.
Game heads to fourth quarter
The score remains 20-10 with one quarter of regulation left. The Chiefs are down two scores but they did make a huge comeback in the divisional round against the Houston Texans.
San Francisco takes 20-10 lead
The Niners capitalized on Patrick Mahomes' first career postseason interception, scoring a touchdown on the following drive and extending the lead to 10. Raheem Mostert capped off the drive with a 1 yard touchdown run.
Mahomes throws pick
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on his first drive of the second half. The pick came on third and 12, one play after Niners defensive end Nick Bosa forced a fumble that Mahomes was able to recover.
San Francisco takes over at their own 45 yard line.
Niners take the lead 13-10
The 49ers kicked a field goal at the end of their first drive of the second half, giving them a 13-10 lead. Deebo Samuel now has the most rushing yards by a receiver in Super Bowl history.
Bloomberg ad airs just before start of second half
The second presidential campaign ad of the night came right before the start of the second half, this one for Michael Bloomberg. The former New York City Mayor's spot focused on gun control.
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform at halftime show
Shakira kicked off the halftime show with a medley of hits. Rapper Bad Bunny joined her briefly. After a short rendition of "Hips Don't Lie," Jennifer Lopez took over. During her set, Lopez's daughter came out to sing "Let's Get Loud" and a bit of Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." before Shakira came back onstage for the finale.
Game goes to halftime tied 10-10
The Niners had the ball with all three timeouts and just under a minute left in the half, but seemed content to go into halftime with the score even, knowing they'd be receiving the second half kickoff. San Francisco called two straight run plays, electing not to take a timeout after the first attempt went for minimal yardage. The Chiefs called a timeout after the second run, but there were only 19 seconds remaining by that point.
The 49ers then completed a pass for a big chunk of yards and finally used their first timeout with 14 seconds left. It appeared they would be poised to take some sort of lead after another pass to tight end George Kittle, but the play was called back for offensive pass interference. The Niners then took a knee to end the half on the next play.
Fans could be heard booing the decision.
Kittle was not thrilled with the game-changing call against him.
Tom Brady jokes about retirement in Hulu ad
For the first time in his career since taking over as starter for the Patriots, Tom Brady's future is uncertain. Questions about whether he will retire or leave New England for another team in free agency have been swirling since the Patriots were knocked out of the playoffs. So, Brady cut a dramatic ad for Hulu which made it seem like the six-time Super Bowl winner was going to announce his retirement or perhaps sign with a new team.
The ad ends with Brady saying, "I'm not going anywhere," but it's unclear if that actually has anything to do with where he'll wind up at the beginning of next season.
According to the Wall Street Journal, after factoring in talent, production, airtime, and all other expenses, the ad cost Hulu $7.5 million dollars.
Niners tie the game
The 49ers tied it up with 5:05 left in the first half. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk caught San Francisco's first touchdown of the game and the extra point was good, evening things out at 10-10.
Chiefs tack on 3 more, lead 10-3
The Chiefs kicked a field goal following an interception of Jimmy Garoppolo, extending their lead to seven points. This drive featured another fourth down conversion, but Kansas City ultimately failed to get into the endzone this time.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé sit for national anthem
Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who are both in attendance at Super Bowl LIV, chose to sit through Demi Lovato's performance of the national anthem. Former Niners quarterback Colin Kaepernick famously chose to kneel during the national anthem while he was still playing. Kaepernick was the 49ers quarterback the last time they played in the Super Bowl. He was effectively blacklisted from the NFL and has not played since 2016.
Kansas City picks off Garoppolo
The Chiefs got the game's first turnover after Bashaud Breeland intercepted a floating desperation pass from Jimmy Garoppolo.
Fan detained after running on the field
A fan ran onto the field during the game and was quickly apprehended by security and handcuffed.
Chiefs take 7-3 lead
The Chiefs got on the board with a touchdown, giving them a 7-3 lead with 31 seconds left in the first quarter. Patrick Mahomes fumbled on what would have a been a third and eleven converting run, but the ball went out of bounds one yard shy of the first down marker. The Chiefs successfully converted on fourth down and Mahomes ran it into the endzone on an option play three plays later.
Trump ad airs during first commercial break
President Trump's campaign ad aired during the first commercial break of the game. The spot focuses on Alice Johnson, who in 1996 was sentenced to life without parole for her involvement in a Memphis cocaine trafficking ring. Mr. Trump commuted Johnson's sentence in 2018.
Kim Kardashian West, who lobbied for Johnson's release, tweeted in support of Johnson. West's husband, Kanye West, is a supporter of Mr. Trump.
Niners score first with field goal, lead 3-0
The 49ers took a 3-0 lead after kicking a field goal to cap off their first drive of the game. Receiver Deebo Samuel had a nifty 32 yard run on a reverse play and converted a third down later in the drive on another trick play that broke down, causing Samuel to take off when he was initially planning on throwing the ball.
The Niners had two chances to convert on third down following an offsides penalty on the Chiefs, but failed on both plays.
Chiefs go 3-and-out to open the game
Kansas City didn't do anything with their opening possession. There was a brief moment of drama when the Niners fumbled the ensuing punt, but it was quickly recovered by the returner.
Chiefs will receive first half kickoff
The 49ers won the coin toss and elected to defer until the second half. The Chiefs chose to receive the kickoff.
Demi Lovato delivers powerful rendition of national anthem
Demi Lovato sang the national anthem before Super Bowl LIV. This was her second high profile public performance in two weeks, making her comeback last Sunday at the Grammy Awards.
In addition, Yolanda Adams performed America the Beautiful. Both songs were also performed in American Sign Language.
NFL honors All-Time Team
To celebrate the 100th year of the NFL, the league created a roster of 100 of the greatest players and coaches ever to create the NFL 100 All-Time Team. About 20 minutes before kickoff, a special ceremony was held with many of the members of the team on the field. Notable attendees included Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Don Shula, Emmitt Smith, and Mike Ditka.
Moment of silence held for victims of helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and 8 others
A moment of silence was held at Hard Rock Stadium in honor of all the victims of last week's helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
Chiefs, Niners announce inactive players
The Chiefs and 49ers have released their lists of inactive players for Super Bowl LIV.
LeSean McCoy is a healthy scratch for the Chiefs, as he was for the AFC championship game. McCoy previously played for head coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia, and while the running back has over 11,000 career rushing yards, he's only been on the field for one snap this entire postseason.
Randy Moss: "Kobe Bryant is the greatest basketball player"
Former receiver Randy Moss got emotional Sunday talking about the late Kobe Bryant on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown." Moss explained that he didn't say anything about Bryant while he was covering the Pro Bowl last week because at the time nobody there was sure if the reports of the helicopter crash that killed Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were true. He then declared Kobe Bryant "the greatest basketball player.
"Kobe Bryant is the greatest basketball player," Moss said with a tear rolling down his cheek. "No disrespect to any other greats out there, but now that he's gone ... The greatest basketball player that I've ever seen dribble a basketball is Kobe Bean Bryant."
Watch the leaked Super Bowl ads
The Super Bowl is the biggest advertising event of the year. With the game regularly drawing over 100 million viewers, advertisers are eager to get those eyes on their products, and are willing to drop millions of dollars for a 30-second spot. The ads have become an event unto themselves, with campaigns launching weeks before the game is even played. In recent years, companies have begun leaking their own ads or even making trailers for the ads in an effort to get the most bang for their buck. Check out all the leaked ads and trailers here, including the presidential campaign ads for President Trump and Michael Bloomberg.
Richard Sherman arrives in Kobe Bryant jersey
49ers cornerback Richard Sherman arrived at the stadium in a Kobe Bryant jersey. Sherman wore the jersey backwards so that the name Bryant wouldn't be hidden under his coat.
Other players also honored the Los Angeles Lakers legend with custom cleats.
Chiefs are 1.5 point favorites
The betting odds for Super Bowl LIV wavered slightly in the the two weeks leading up to the game, but have mostly held steady. The Chiefs are currently 1.5 point favorites. The over/under stands at 53.5 after originally opening at 54.5.
Super Bowl returns to Miami
The last time Miami hosted the Super Bowl was 10 years ago. The New Orleans Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17. The Saints were down 10-6 at the beginning of the third quarter, but, in what is considered one of the gutsiest play calls in Super Bowl history, managed to recover a surprise onside kick to start the second half.