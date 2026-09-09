Live Updates: RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas brings rally, road closures
The Republican National Committee's two-day Midterm Convention has put Dallas at the center of the national political spotlight Sept. 9-10, as Republicans gather at American Airlines Center to build momentum ahead of the November elections.
President Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other prominent Republicans are attending, while Democrats and allied groups plan counterprogramming, demonstrations and rallies.
- Politics and the midterms: The event seeks to energize Republican voters and candidates as the GOP tries to maintain majorities in Congress, with Texas races part of the national battle.
- Traffic and transportation: There are road closures around AAC, potentially creating congestion and access problems in Victory Park and surrounding parts of downtown Dallas.
- Businesses and economic impact: Thousands of delegates, supporters, vendors and other visitors could provide a boost for Dallas-area hotels, restaurants and businesses.
- Security, protests: Nearly $2 million in security costs, increased law enforcement presence and anticipated demonstrations will change the atmosphere around Victory Park.
Protests, heightened security around ACC in Dallas
Dallas has prepared for demonstrations and there's a heightened law enforcement presence as the Republican convention brought national political attention to the city.
Dallas County Democratic Party Chairman Kardal Coleman previously told CBS News Texas that allied groups are planning demonstrations, rallies and other gatherings during the convention.
Security for the event is expected to cost nearly $2 million, while Victory Park residents are preparing for several days of crowds, restrictions and increased security.
Slide on Air Force One delays departure
Prior to President Trump boarding the Qatari-donated Air Force One, reporters noted that the emergency exit slide was deployed. When asked, Mr. Trump said they "wanted to make sure everything works perfectly".
Trump, Vance among more than 100 scheduled speakers
President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are among more than 100 speakers scheduled to appear at the RNC's Midterm Convention.
Mr. Trump is holding a rally this Wednesday as Republicans use the two-day gathering to energize voters and promote the president's agenda ahead of November's midterm elections.
The GOP is fighting to maintain its narrow majorities in Congress, where all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are on the ballot this year.
Midterm RNC convention brings traffic, road closures
The Republican National Committee's Midterm Convention has brought thousands of visitors to American Airlines Center, and traffic disruptions began days before the event.
Road closures that started on Sept. 7 will impact parts of Victory Park through Sept. 11, including Victory Avenue, Nowitzki Way and Houston Street.
Residents, commuters and visitors should continue planning for additional traffic and limited access around the convention site for the next few days.