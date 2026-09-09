Fetterman appears at RNC midterm convention in surprise video, vows to work with Trump on steel

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman appeared in a surprise video at the Republican Party's midterm convention on Wednesday, as he becomes increasingly isolated from his own party.

"Why am I here talking to you today? Because, well, I'm a common-sense Democrat," the Pennsylvania senator said in a one-minute prerecorded video introducing GOP Sen. Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania. "I'm always going to stand with America. I'm always going to reject the extremes in socialism and that anti-American way of life."

Standing in front of Western Pennsylvania's Mon Valley Works steel mill, Fetterman said, "we'll work with President Trump to fight and defend the steel way of life right here in the Steel Valley."

"How great is John Fetterman?" McCormick said after taking the stage, praising the Democrat for his "friendship" and "courage."

Sen. John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat, is displayed on a screen as he delivers a video message during the Republican National Committee's midterm convention at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday. Kent Nishimura /AFP via Getty Images

Mr. Trump cleared the way last year for U.S. Steel to be acquired by Japan-based Nippon Steel. The president and members of both parties, including Fetterman, had initially opposed Nippon's efforts to buy the iconic Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, but Mr. Trump ultimately signed off on an agreement that he argued would result in tens of billions in new investments in U.S. Steel and grant the federal government a "golden share" in the company.

Fetterman has, at times, distanced himself from the Democrats, backing Mr. Trump's strategy in Iran and breaking with congressional Democrats in last year's government shutdown fight.

After Mr. Trump won the 2024 election, Fetterman became the first Senate Democrat to meet with the incoming president at his Palm Beach residence.

"I think it's pretty reasonable that if the president would like to have a conversation — or invite someone to have a conversation — to have it. And no one is my gatekeeper," Fetterman told CBS News in January 2025.

He has denied that he is considering switching parties. In an op-ed in May, he said, "I'd be a terrible Republican who still votes overwhelmingly with Democrats." But he said his red line is if the Democratic Party becomes "the anti-Israel party."

If Fetterman were to switch parties, it would be harder for Democrats to reclaim the Senate majority. Democrats currently need to flip four seats in November to win control.