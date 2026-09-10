2 arrested as protesters march near RNC midterm convention

Thursday afternoon saw the first of multiple protests against the RNC midterm convention in Dallas. Those who participated said they braved the heat and marched to ensure both sides were heard.

It began as a gathering in a park with protest songs and speeches from opponents of President Trump and turned into a march down the streets of Dallas, with riot police and mounted patrols blocking protesters from getting close to the American Airlines Center, where the convention is taking place.

At one point, two of those marching were taken to the ground by police. The organizer of the march says they were falsely accused of deploying pepper spray.

"It was totally unjustified," said Rick Megumbar, with the Dallas Against Trump Coalition. "The cops were told somebody had pepper spray. It was right-wing people who had the pepper spray."

Two arrested at Thursday protest in Dallas

There were minor physical confrontations between supporters of the president and the protestors that briefly blocked traffic. Dallas police said two arrests were made at the protests on Thursday.

According to DPD, officers assigned to a protest near McKinnon and Payne Streets arrested two protestors who assaulted a counter-protestor and blocked a road. DPD said the victim did not require medical treatment.

100+ protest Trump administration, Iran war

"I'm only one old lady, but I'm going to be out here voicing my opposition," said BJ Austin.

Austin was among the crowd of more than 100 people protesting the president's leadership and the ongoing war with Iran. She and others believe the country is headed in the wrong direction politically.

Mr. Trump said Wednesday that Iran is desperate to affect the midterm elections and mused that the conflict would end right afterward.

"I think the war will end immediately after the election, because they can't hold out any longer," he told reporters.

"I am so distressed by this administration's consistent flaunting of the Constitution and the rule of law. It seems like the White House is being ruled by gangsters," one protester said. "I just don't think it can stand it."

"Three equal branches of government merging into one or merging into a dictatorship," another protester said. "And we're just letting it happen. I just, I want people to get active and wake up and realize that we have a lot at stake."