Trump to headline RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas as 2026 programming announced

President Trump will appear both nights of the Republican National Committee in Dallas next month, giving the keynote address on the second night, the committee announced Tuesday. Vice President JD Vance will give a keynote address on the first night, Sept. 9.

RNC Chairman Joe Gruters said each hour of the two-night event will have a distinct theme focused on issues including immigration, taxes, the economy, education and the party's broader agenda.

The Republican National Committee said its first-ever midterm convention, taking place in Dallas, will be the party's largest convention in 10 years.

RNC spokesman Zach Kraft said that while most of the tickets for the convention will go to state parties, the RNC will, for the first time, allow some members of the public to attend. The tickets will be free of charge.

Winners will be selected by lottery, and a select few chosen to attend will also receive VIP treatment, including a front-row seat. People can start applying on Saturday, Aug. 15, by visiting GOPConvention.com. Kraft said people can apply for either day or both days. The winners will be notified Sept. 4.

The first night of the conventions will feature 53 items/speakers; the second night will feature 59 items/speakers, according to the RNC.

RNC midterm convention Night 1: Wednesday, Sept. 9

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. CT

"Working Families Tax Relief": Introducing the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, standard deductions, Trump Accounts, and the Child Tax Credit.

"Rooting Out Waste & Fraud": HUD's enforcement action on "improper payments and fraudulent activity," housing assistance

"Healthcare Affordability": the Great American Healthcare Act and the $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Program

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT

"Policy Contrast": the core frame of Republican solutions versus Democrat policies through "Two Visions for America."

"Legislative Delivery": middle- and working-class tax cuts

"Election Integrity & Public Safety": SAVE America Act, a closed border

5 p.m. - 6 p.m. CT

"Candidate Showcase: introducing candidates in target districts

"Targeted Worker Tax Cuts": No Tax on Tips and the enhanced Child Tax Credit

"Border Enforcement & Red State Governance": sixteen consecutive months of zero interior releases

"National Pride & Faith": Celebrating 250 years of America and opening the primetime hour in prayer.

6 p.m. - 7 p.m. CT

"Trade & Reshoring": America First trade policy

"Education & Parental Rights": school choice, federal tax credits

"Cultural Common Sense": gender ideology in sports, immigration

"Accountability in Health Care": national fraud enforcement effort and reporting billions of dollars in identified taxpayer savings

7 p.m. - 8 p.m. CT

"Public Safety & Victims' Families": arresting violent offenders

"Economic Expansion": lower taxes, lower cost of living, No Tax on Social Security, TrumpRx

"Government Integrity": ban on members of Congress trading stock

8 p.m. - 9 p.m. CT

"Domestic Manufacturing"

"Vice Presidential Keynote"

RNC midterm convention Night 2: Wednesday, Sept. 10

3 p.m. - 4 p.m. CT

"Working Families Tax Relief": No Tax on Tips, Overtime, and Social Security

"Anti-Corruption & The Swamp": Capitol Hill trading bans

"Education Freedom & Faith": school choice

"Promises Made, Promises Kept": bringing home over 100 American hostages

4 p.m. - 5 p.m. CT

"The American Dream Observed": small business growth and financial independence

"Food Security & Public Health": strengthening SNAP oversight, eliminating toxins from food and water

"Sport as a Unifying Force"

"Border Security & Honor"

5 p.m. - 6 p.m. CT

"Candidate Showcase": House, Senate, and gubernatorial candidates

"Legacy & Youth Mobilization": Charlie Kirk

"Tax Relief & The American Dream": tax cuts, small businesses

"Patient-First Reform": price transparency, TrumpRx and Most-Favored-Nation agreements

6 p.m. - 7 p.m. CT

"Prescription Drug Costs": TrumpRx.

"Liberty & Criminal Justice": presidential clemency

"Congressional Reform & Border Victims": banning stock trading and increasing rural funding

"9/11 Remembrance": 25th observance with the children and families of first responders

7 p.m. - 8 p.m. CT

"Chronic Disease & Corporate Capture": Make America Healthy Again

"Party Agenda & Future"

"The Opposition Contrast"

"Championing the Working Class"

8 p.m. - 9 p.m. CT