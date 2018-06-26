How to talk about mental health, according to the experts
"CBS This Morning" will be dedicating most of its broadcast Wednesday to a live special focusing on mental health
The Grammy Award-winning singer says she's dealing with the condition for a third time following the birth of her son in August
Every year, an estimated 1 in 5 American adults experiences mental illness
I've realized that grieving the loss of this child was important ... but forgiving myself is just as important and something I'm still working on
If you're experiencing an emergency or need help right away, please call 911
We hope to help remove the shame and blame from the discussion around mental illness diagnoses
In his first U.S. broadcast interview, the father of the late DJ talks about "trying to get the stigma away from talking about mental illness and suicide"
Stigma has a "detrimental" effect on people's ability to get the help they need, says a board certified psychiatrist
Gayle King speaks with five suicide attempt survivors who offer insight into their mindset and advice on how to approach someone you're worried about
