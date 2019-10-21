Mental health resources: How to get help for you or your loved ones

If you're experiencing an emergency or need help right away, please call 911.

About 47.6 million adults in the United States had mental illnesses last year, and an estimated 10.7 million adults had serious thoughts of suicide, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

In addition to 911 for emergencies, here are some resources if you or your loved ones are in crisis:

The toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.

is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential. Text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line, which provides 24/7 support with a trained crisis counselor.

to to reach the Crisis Text Line, which provides 24/7 support with a trained crisis counselor. Veterans can call 1-800-273-8255 (and press 1) to reach responders at the Department of Veterans Affairs. They also provide confidential online chats and text support at 838255.

To learn more about mental health and finding support:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is made up of a network of more than 150 crisis centers across the U.S. Find the one closest to you on their website.

Call the NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) helpline at 1-800-950-6264, or text NAMI to 741741. NAMI also has programs for family and caregivers that provide education and support.

Search for a psychiatrist in your area using the American Psychiatric Association's website.

Find substance abuse or mental health facilities through the Department of Health and Human Services' SAMHSA website.

Search for a therapist, psychiatrist, or treatment centers near you on PsychologyToday.com.

