Karamo, Sharon Osbourne and others open up about mental health: "Don't be afraid"

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, "CBS This Morning" dedicated an hour of the broadcast to a live audience special called "Stop The Stigma." We want to help raise awareness in the discussion around mental health. As part of our coverage, we asked cultural figures, politicians, and students to share their personal stories.
What is the one piece of advice for your younger self?
Karamo: "You can talk about your physical health and mental health equally"
The star and host of "Queer Eye," who was a guest on CTM's live special, shares his journey with depression, anxiety, and having suicidal thoughts. He says if he could give his younger self one piece of advice around mental health, "it would be to treat my mental health the same way I treated my physical health."
Jason Kander: "It is entirely possible to get better"
The former Missouri secretary of state was in the midst of running for mayor of Kansas City when he announced he was withdrawing to focus on untreated post-traumatic stress from his military service. He says if he could give his younger self one piece of advice, "it would be that the things you are experiencing, there's a reason for them, and that it is possible to treat it. That it is entirely possible to get better."
What is your message to someone who may have a mental illness?
Sharon Osbourne: "Don't be afraid"
"The Talk" host shares her experience with depression and her advice: "Don't be afraid. Don't be embarrassed. Talk to someone. Talk to someone, a friend, a doctor, a parent, somebody to give you advice."
Remy Park: "Ask for help"
The health and wellness content creator shares the challenges she dealt with throughout her experience with addiction and an eating disorder. She discovered a like-minded community online and encourages those dealing with mental illness to "ask for help and open up." She adds that the moment she started sharing her story, she "connected with so many other people that had similar journeys."
Lauv: "You'll be stronger"
The singer and songwriter says his upcoming album will focus on his personal journey with mental illness. He says his message to someone dealing with mental illness is: "You'll get out of that head space and when you do, you'll be stronger."
Why is it important to stop the stigma?
Patrick J. Kennedy: "Everybody has vulnerabilities"
The former congressman from Rhode Island has been public about his experiences with both addiction and bipolar disorder. He says we need a "paradigm shift" as a society. "Everybody has vulnerabilities. If we do not shame people's vulnerabilities but rather honor their vulnerabilities, we'd have a total paradigm shift to treating these illnesses less as moral failings and more as medical issues that's going to be central to us turning this terrible public health epidemic around," Kennedy says.
Rachel Bunting: "It's just like any other sickness or disease"
The senior at East Carolina University shares about her mental health journey and why she feels it's important to #StopTheStigma. "Once you talk about it, other people will become more comfortable talking about their personal journeys, also," she said.
Ginny deLiagre, Lauren Hoenemeyer, Becky Van Dercook, Gisela Perez, and Chitra Wadhwani contributed to this report.