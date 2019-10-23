Karamo, Sharon Osbourne and others open up about mental health: "Don't be afraid"

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, "CBS This Morning" dedicated an hour of the broadcast to a live audience special called "Stop The Stigma." We want to help raise awareness in the discussion around mental health. As part of our coverage, we asked cultural figures, politicians, and students to share their personal stories.

What is the one piece of advice for your younger self?

Karamo: "You can talk about your physical health and mental health equally"

The star and host of "Queer Eye," who was a guest on CTM's live special, shares his journey with depression, anxiety, and having suicidal thoughts. He says if he could give his younger self one piece of advice around mental health, "it would be to treat my mental health the same way I treated my physical health."

TOMORROW: @QueerEye star & host Karamo will join @CBSThisMorning as a guest in our live special, #StopTheStigma: A Conversation About Mental Health. Ahead of Wednesday’s broadcast, Karamo is sharing his own journey with mental health, including anxiety & depression. pic.twitter.com/MFnJ5OhfII — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 22, 2019

Jason Kander: "It is entirely possible to get better"

The former Missouri secretary of state was in the midst of running for mayor of Kansas City when he announced he was withdrawing to focus on untreated post-traumatic stress from his military service. He says if he could give his younger self one piece of advice, "it would be that the things you are experiencing, there's a reason for them, and that it is possible to treat it. That it is entirely possible to get better."

Fmr. Missouri Secretary of State @JasonKander was in the midst of running for Mayor of Kansas City when he announced he was withdrawing to focus on untreated post-traumatic stress from his military service. He shares with @CBSThisMorning why he chose to speak up. #StopTheStigma pic.twitter.com/ayinSYONBs — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 18, 2019

What is your message to someone who may have a mental illness?

Sharon Osbourne: "Don't be afraid"

"The Talk" host shares her experience with depression and her advice: "Don't be afraid. Don't be embarrassed. Talk to someone. Talk to someone, a friend, a doctor, a parent, somebody to give you advice."

According to the @WHO, more than 300 million people of all ages across the globe have depression. @TheTalkCBS host Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) shares her own experience with depression and why she feels it's important to #StopTheStigma with @CBSThisMorning. pic.twitter.com/4u8ZzVFy80 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 21, 2019

Remy Park: "Ask for help"



The health and wellness content creator shares the challenges she dealt with throughout her experience with addiction and an eating disorder. She discovered a like-minded community online and encourages those dealing with mental illness to "ask for help and open up." She adds that the moment she started sharing her story, she "connected with so many other people that had similar journeys."

Remy Park on why it's important to #StopTheStigma Organizations including the National Institute of Mental Health classify addiction to drugs and alcohol as forms of mental illness. Remy Park (Veggiekins) is a health and wellness digital content creator. She tells CBS This Morning about what she described as her struggle with addiction and an eating disorder. #StopTheStigma⁣ Posted by CBS This Morning on Sunday, October 20, 2019

Lauv: "You'll be stronger"

The singer and songwriter says his upcoming album will focus on his personal journey with mental illness. He says his message to someone dealing with mental illness is: "You'll get out of that head space and when you do, you'll be stronger."

1 in 5 U.S. adults experiences mental illness each year (@NAMICommunicate). Singer-songwriter @lauvsongs says his upcoming album focuses on his personal journey with mental illness. Share your story with the hashtag #StopTheStigma to help raise awareness about mental health. pic.twitter.com/Sq9J7Fsmsc — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 16, 2019

Why is it important to stop the stigma?

Patrick J. Kennedy: "Everybody has vulnerabilities"

The former congressman from Rhode Island has been public about his experiences with both addiction and bipolar disorder. He says we need a "paradigm shift" as a society. "Everybody has vulnerabilities. If we do not shame people's vulnerabilities but rather honor their vulnerabilities, we'd have a total paradigm shift to treating these illnesses less as moral failings and more as medical issues that's going to be central to us turning this terrible public health epidemic around," Kennedy says.

WATCH: Former Congressman Patrick Kennedy (@PJK4brainhealth) shared his journey with addiction ahead of our live mental health show. Tomorrow on @CBSThisMorning, hear from others during our special broadcast, #StopTheStigma: A Conversation About Mental Health. 📺 7-9 a.m. pic.twitter.com/rxmFEzljEV — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 22, 2019

Rachel Bunting: "It's just like any other sickness or disease"

The senior at East Carolina University shares about her mental health journey and why she feels it's important to #StopTheStigma. "Once you talk about it, other people will become more comfortable talking about their personal journeys, also," she said.

Ginny deLiagre, Lauren Hoenemeyer, Becky Van Dercook, Gisela Perez, and Chitra Wadhwani contributed to this report.