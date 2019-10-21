Stop the Stigma: Continue the conversation on the "CBS This Morning" Podcast

In an effort to help break down stigmas surrounding mental health, "CBS This Morning" will broadcast a live special, "Stop the Stigma: A Conversation About Mental Health," on Wednesday, October 23. We will feature a studio audience of people affected by mental illness and hear from medical professionals.

To continue the conversation about mental health, the "CBS This Morning" Podcast will feature other interviews with experts and notable figures. Check back throughout the week for more:

Treating Mental Health like Physical Health

Dr. Sue Varma CBS News

Dr. Sue Varma joins CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook to talk about the importance of discussing your mental health with your doctor. Patients should "look at mental and physical health on the same level of importance," Dr. Varma says. The two doctors discuss why there's a stigma attached to mental health and how doctors and patients can work to eliminate that stigma.

Dr. Varma also provides resources for seeking assistance, tips on what people should be looking for, and how to develop a rapport with your doctor.

Mental Health in the Black Community

Dr. Michael Lindsey and Gloria Reuben John David Pittman

CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook talks with New York University's Dr. Michael Lindsey about his recent study that found that suicide attempts by black teenagers have risen over the past three decades. Dr. Lindsey, the executive director of the McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research at NYU, discusses the findings and explains the consequences of black youth not receiving adequate treatment for mental illness.

Actress Gloria Reuben, who starred in "ER," also joins the conversation to share the impact of losing her younger brother to suicide. Next month, she is publishing the book, "My Brothers' Keeper: Two Brothers. Loved. And Lost." Dr. Lindsey and Reuben share the importance of breaking down the stigma surrounding mental illness in the black community.