Evictions begin at Wood St. homeless encampment in Oakland following judge's ruling

East Bay News

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND -- About 80 unhoused residents and their property were being cleared from Caltrans property along Wood Street in Oakland on Thursday following a federal judge's ruling that the state agency could do so.

Work began at about 9:30 a.m. with the California Highway Patrol assisting. But the removal of the residents and their property at the sprawling camp below freeway overpasses did not go easy.

Work crews move through the Wood St. homeless encampment during an eviction process, September 8, 2022. CBS

Two residents were arrested by the CHP following a standoff with a group of residents, supporters said. Supporters identified the two as Jaz Colibri and Ron McGowan. The CHP could not confirm by 3:15 p.m. that arrests were made.

"I'm just an artist," said Mavin Carter-Griffin, a resident of what she described as a formal settlement and not a homeless encampment, a word she resents.

She is really frustrated that Caltrans is clearing the property. Work is expected to continue Friday.  

First published on September 8, 2022 / 5:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

